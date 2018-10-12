Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A fab collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Nucleya

There is no doubt that actor, musician, song writer Shruti Haasan is back and reclaiming her rockstar title.

Shruti with Nucleya.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no doubt that actor, musician, songwriter Shruti Haasan is back and reclaiming her rockstar title. She’s been acing the music scene in a big way both in India and internationally. And here’s another solid piece adding to the repertoire. She’s all set to release a special EP  in collaboration with Nucleya in November. The song features as part of Nucleya’s next album and will definitely be one of the headlining tracks.

Nucleya is no stranger to the world of edgy and indie electronic music with a powerful Indian grounding. Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya has become a darling among the upwardly mobile and hip young crowds all across India. Hence having Shruti collaborate with someone as engaging and talented as him was very natural progression.

Speaking about working with Nucleya, Shruti says, “I was really excited to do this collaboration. I’ve always admired what Nucleya has achieved musically and how he has combined genres so effortlessly. He has  connected with the audience in the most amazing way with his  unique talent.” An excited Nucleya chips in, “I’ve been looking forward to working with Shruti for a while now. When she came into the studio what blew me away was not just her ability as a singer, but as a lyricist and songwriter as well. She wrote all the lyrics and the vocals on our team-up track and it’s turning out great. Can’t wait to release it next month on my upcoming album.” facebook.com/nucleya

