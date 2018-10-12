Kerala health minister Shailaja lays thrust on changing punitive system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said that society could play a major role in lessening the number of criminals thereby addressing the issue of decongestion of correctional homes.

The minister also hinted at a comprehensive change in the punitive measures being followed in the state. She said this while inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘Offender-less Kerala’ at PMG, here on Thursday.

“No one is born criminals. It is the circumstances and external influences that make one a criminal. Even if one commits petty crimes they were lodged along with hardcore criminals, which in turn have a negative influence on them,” said Shailaja.

According to her, it is high time that society changed its attitude towards those who were released on good behaviour bonds.

The workshop was attended by Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Jail DGP R Sreelekha, District Judge K Sathyan and others.