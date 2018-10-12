Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala health minister Shailaja lays thrust on changing punitive system

The workshop was attended by Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Jail DGP R Sreelekha, District Judge K Sathyan and others.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja with officials at Government Medical College (Ajith Kannan | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said that society could play a major role in lessening the number of criminals thereby addressing the issue of decongestion of correctional homes.

The minister also hinted at a comprehensive change in the punitive measures being followed in the state. She said this while inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘Offender-less Kerala’ at PMG, here on Thursday.

“No one is born criminals. It is the circumstances and external influences that make one a criminal. Even if one commits petty crimes they were lodged along with hardcore criminals, which in turn have a negative influence on them,” said Shailaja.

According to her, it is high time that society changed its attitude towards those who were released on good behaviour bonds.

The workshop was attended by Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Jail DGP R Sreelekha, District Judge K Sathyan and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja Offender-less Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp