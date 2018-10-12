MeToo: Citi-zens speak up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women across the globe have been revealing their stories of abuse under #MeToo campaign, an online movement against the widespread prevalence of sexual abuse. While there are many who are supporting the cause, questions are being asked as to why women are raising their voice after many years of facing abuse.

Thousands of messages are pouring in from different parts of the country describing the horrific experiences that women have faced. Among them was Tess Joseph, a casting director who took to Twitter to speak about her ordeal that happened twenty years ago, against Malayalam actor and CPI (M) MLA Mukesh Kumar.

She tweeted that Mukesh had called her room multiple times and then changed her room next to his. When he was contacted by a Malayalam channel for a response, Mukesh claimed he did not know about the incident or the woman.

Ever since the #MeToo movement gathered storm, women from film and other industries have also started sharing their experiences of sexual misconduct. Many social activists and women who are prominent in their fields have mixed opinions about the campaign.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine said that the revelations needed to be studied thoroughly before being commented upon.” Social activist and writer J Devika said there is a lot of confusion regarding the #meToo campaign. “Though all the women have been specific about what they have been through, some with sufficient proof, no proper decision has been taken so far,” she said. On why the women took many years to speak about the abuse, Devika says it is only now that they have received a proper platform and confidence. “Now that they have spoken out, the issue should be dealt seriously and proper punishment given to the predators.”

Women from the film industry in Kerala are also sharing their solidarity to the women across the globe. Theatre artist, Maala Parvathy said, “ The campaign is a positive thing and it has brought to light many issues that women having been facing in each sector. Whether it is most recent or something that took place several years ago, it needs to be addressed seriously.”