Touch wood

Rebecca Vargese By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the last couple of fashion weeks, the term sustainability has been finding itself attached to the description of almost every other apparel brand in the country. So, when you find a design house that is merging art, functionality and sustainability and is not within the purview of garments, it is cause for celebration. And so it is with New Delhi-based brand Satat, that creates jewellery from wood.

Life is a circle

Fascinated by the endless design possibilities of wood, designer Radhika Malhotra had worked on furniture and other lifestyle accessories before zeroing on creating jewellery in December 2017. In an effort to reduce the environmental footprint, the research for the brand began with a focus on the lifecycle of Satat’s products. “That’s what sustainability is about — choosing the right raw materials, the process of crafting, the lifespan of the product and finally its biodegradability. The aim is to leave the lowest carbon footprint possible through the product’s entire lifecycle.” Unveiling her festive collection of rings, earrings and statement necklaces, the NIFT Kangra graduate offers us a sneak peek into the Haldi and Indigo collection.

Between the lines

Heavily inspired by tribal patterns, the 27-year-old’s designs feature sharp geometric lines with intricate handworked details etched into teak wood — a technique that draws from the craft of block making. “I completely love tribal and local art and crafts. The sharp lines and the geometry in our collections are definitely a manifestation of that love for tribal geometric patterns.” Including floral motifs and patterns into the Haldi and Indigo collection, the 10-piece limited edition line is more Indian-ethnic in design and sports a turmeric yellow and indigo tint, unlike previous collections.

Building blocks

Created over a 17-step process which is completely handcrafted, the backbone of Radhika’s team are blockmakers from Jaipur, artisans from the Patwa community and craftsmen who create handcrafted brass and silver jewellery. “After the basic blocks are made, the gold plated brass and silver pieces are assembled with the wooden parts to create an entire piece of jewellery.” Finished jewellery is then stored in handmade pouches made by women artisans from cotton scraps. Although Satat currently stocks with brands in Delhi and Hyderabad, it ships nationally through its website. While brick and mortar stores are on the cards, the brand is looking at foraying into the bags and footwear segment shortly.