A mini marathon to save lives

The state has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of road accidents.

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar waves at the audience as he participates in a mini run ‘Safe a’ Thon’ Illus Vincent Pullickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of road accidents. Not only have these accidents affected the lives of many artists, celebrities, promising youngsters and common people, they have also caused near-permanent damage to the lives of many,  shattering their chances of a comeback. Taking this into consideration, S P Fort Hospital decided to observe World Truma Day by conducting a three-km run ‘Safe a’ thon from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Kowdiar.

The mini marathon was organised by S P Fort and S P Adarsh Foundation. The marathon which kicked off with the slogan ‘Not another road accident on Kerala Roads’ began at 6 am  from Manaveeyam Veedhi till the Kowdiar circle and ended in Manaveeyam on Sunday. Around 2,000 people from all walks of life participated in the race. Students from different schools in the city were also part of the event. “ The run was well received by the public. However, the focus of the run should have begun more prominence,” said Shereen Benjamin from Trivandrum Center For Performing Arts.

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar, a survivor of the fatal road accident also participated in the event. Kerala DGP Loknath Behera IPS and I M Vijayan, former Indian footballer also addressed the gathering.Speaking on the occasion, S P Fort Hospital CEO, Dr P Ashokan said, “ This is the first programme which is being conducted on the occasion of World Trauma Day. SP Fort will also conduct a range of socially responsible activities following this programme so that road accidents can be prevented.” Several other celebrities and dignitaries from various domains also participated in the run. The road safety oath was read out to the public by S P Fort hospital, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Cheriyan M Thomas.

A financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh led by S P Adarsh Foundation was recently distributed to Jineesh Jerome’s family, a fishermen actively who passed away in a road accident. Jineesh was actively involved in rescue operations during the flood. The logo of SP Fort ‘Safe a’ thon’ was unveiled by Jagathy Sreekumar. Dr P Ashokan, IMA District president, Trivandrum, Jyothis Chandran, chairman of Jyothis Central School,  P  Subramaniyan were also present in the event.

Run for a cause
The mini marathon was organised by S P Fort and S P Adarsh Foundation. The marathon which kicked off with the slogan ‘Not another road accident on Kerala Roads’ began at 6 am on Sunday

