Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An entrepreneur with a vision to eradicate electrocution deaths

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, every year 400 people lose their lives in Telangana due to electrical fatalities.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Illa with a model of his venture

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when sustainable living practices are becoming popular, Satya Illa, a 21-year-old is promoting sustainable energy practices such as bio-gas plants and solar energy through ‘Kaanthi’, an entrepreneurial venture. His social venture aims at also reducing electrical fatalities and turn trash into cash.

The youngest ‘kanthari’ member ever to be awarded an international scholarship for the leadership program for social change, Satya Illa always dreamt of finding a system to make use of energy effectively. ‘When I was six years old I lost my friend in an electrical fatality while we were flying kites. When I turned 19, I developed a safety electrical starter. An electrical equipment used to operate water pump motor. To support that project, I started ‘Illa Enterprises’,  a social startup which promotes innovation among engineering youth and electrical safety awareness among farmers. The target group were poor farmers who needed support to make their agricultural practices easier, promote profitable yield and safety.”

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, every year 400 people lose their lives in Telangana due to electrical fatalities. “This was the motivation behind Kaanthi, an organisation I founded to promote electrical safety and empower the family members of victims by training in renewable energy technologies. I have conducted awareness programmes in the rural areas. During that time, I realised that the family members are the ones who are always at the receiving end. So, I thought to use this renewable energy to empower them. ”

‘Kaanthi’ means light and the dream is to turn darkness into hope of light. Most of the beneficiaries are those who have lost hope in every way. Their individual journey have been overshadowed by the demise of their bread-winners due to electrical fatalities. Started four months back,  Kaanthi has already started identifying the families. “We also plan to construct bio-gas plants in rural areas in Telangana. There is huge amount of money that is spent only to dispose waste. So, I believe that we can change the organic waste into money if it is used efficiently.”

Kaanthi is also focusing on electrical waste that injects copper, heavy metal and plastic into the environment. Most of our electrical waste can be recycled into reusable quality appliances for domestic and commercial use, as a source of livelihood to poor families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electrical safety awareness electrocution deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp