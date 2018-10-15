An entrepreneur with a vision to eradicate electrocution deaths

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when sustainable living practices are becoming popular, Satya Illa, a 21-year-old is promoting sustainable energy practices such as bio-gas plants and solar energy through ‘Kaanthi’, an entrepreneurial venture. His social venture aims at also reducing electrical fatalities and turn trash into cash.

The youngest ‘kanthari’ member ever to be awarded an international scholarship for the leadership program for social change, Satya Illa always dreamt of finding a system to make use of energy effectively. ‘When I was six years old I lost my friend in an electrical fatality while we were flying kites. When I turned 19, I developed a safety electrical starter. An electrical equipment used to operate water pump motor. To support that project, I started ‘Illa Enterprises’, a social startup which promotes innovation among engineering youth and electrical safety awareness among farmers. The target group were poor farmers who needed support to make their agricultural practices easier, promote profitable yield and safety.”

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, every year 400 people lose their lives in Telangana due to electrical fatalities. “This was the motivation behind Kaanthi, an organisation I founded to promote electrical safety and empower the family members of victims by training in renewable energy technologies. I have conducted awareness programmes in the rural areas. During that time, I realised that the family members are the ones who are always at the receiving end. So, I thought to use this renewable energy to empower them. ”

‘Kaanthi’ means light and the dream is to turn darkness into hope of light. Most of the beneficiaries are those who have lost hope in every way. Their individual journey have been overshadowed by the demise of their bread-winners due to electrical fatalities. Started four months back, Kaanthi has already started identifying the families. “We also plan to construct bio-gas plants in rural areas in Telangana. There is huge amount of money that is spent only to dispose waste. So, I believe that we can change the organic waste into money if it is used efficiently.”

Kaanthi is also focusing on electrical waste that injects copper, heavy metal and plastic into the environment. Most of our electrical waste can be recycled into reusable quality appliances for domestic and commercial use, as a source of livelihood to poor families.