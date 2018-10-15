Attakulangara bypass road to get a facelift

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of PWD Minister G Sudhakaran issuing a directive to PWD officials to repair the Killipalam-Attakulangara stretch following an Express report, MLA V S Sivakumar submitted a report to redesign the Killipalam-Attakulangara road worth Rs 7.5 crore

On Saturday, Sivakumar visited the road along with PWD officers and reviewed the situation.Speaking to Express, the legislator said that the project proposes a paved footpath and proper construction of drains for the easy flow of rainwater.

“As per the proposal, we can raise the road up to 40 centimetres. The PWD has already prepared an estimate. As a priority, the PWD has already allotted Rs 7 lakh for the urgent repairing works and Rs 2 lakh to prepare a final estimate for the maintenance work. The road redesign works would begin once the rain ends,” Sivakumar said.

He also added that the urgent repairing works at Thycaud-Vazhuthacaud road are underway.

T’Puram Express recently reported on the plight of the road which was causing huge inconvenience to motorists and passengers.

The 2.1 km road connecting the busy East Fort junction and the commercial nerve centre Chalai market, has been in shambles for the last one year due to lack of maintenance. G Sudhakaran visited the road based on the report and assured swift action.Since the soil beneath the road is weak at certain portions, the minister has made two proposals.The first one is to dig up the road and to lay concrete before tarring the top layer. The second option is to pave interlocking tiles.

Sudhakaran has entrusted the PWD officers to conduct a study and to come up with a solution.

He has also asked officers to speed up the work and complete it before October 31.The monsoon rains had worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheel riders.

The road, which is owned and maintained by the PWD, is frequented by inter-state vehicles especially trucks from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that arrive at the Chalai market.