Modern mortuary at Trivandrum MCH to overcome old issues

The multi-speciality block houses ICUs for surgery, neurosurgery, cardiac and cardiothoracic surgery, a geriatric wing and 100 ICU beds. 

Published: 15th October 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

The new mortuary at MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woes afflicting the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) mortuary for some time now will soon become a thing of the past with the modern mortuary coming up in the four-storey multi-speciality block. The new mortuary will have 48 chambers, four autopsy tables, an inquest room and a classroom for medical students.

“The existing mortuary is decades-old and has its own limitations, including having only 18 chambers and one autopsy table,” said an officer with the MCH. It is learnt that while a separate table has been set up for the autopsy of decomposed bodies, there is also a facility for shifting a body from the chamber to the postmortem table. The officer said the new complex is being constructed in such a manner that the smell of decomposing bodies will not be felt in the room and it will be easy to sterilise it.

