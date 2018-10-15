Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Praveen Togadia goads Kerala govt over review petition on Sabarimala verdict

Togadia was here to address a gathering of AHP workers who had walked from Pandalam to the capital in protest against the state government implementing the SC order.

Published: 15th October 2018

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad international working president Praveen Togadia leading the protest march to the Cliff House | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) leader Praveen Togadia has called for a hartal on October 17-18 if the state government does not file a review petition against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Togadia called upon the Centre to pass a law to release the administration of all temples in Kerala from dewaswom boards and the state government. He also urged the Centre to overturn the SC order, and cited the example of the Tamil Nadu government bringing out an ordinance against the apex court’s order banning jallikattu.

The AHP said the advisory boards of all temples should be managed by devotees and suggested that the money collected from the temples should be distributed proportionally - 25 per cent each for the education of the poor, healthcare for the poor, employment and entrepreneurship training for Hindu youth and propagation of Hindu dharma, Vedas and Sanskrit.

