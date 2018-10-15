SRMU sweeps Trichy Rly Employees Society polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) Thiruvananthapuram division secretary S Gopikrishna has been elected director in Trichy Railway Employees Society, which has a turnover of Rs 600 crore.

Gopikrishna won the election by garnering 67 percentage of the total votes polled.Trichy Cooperative Society, formed in 1919, is the largest cooperative society for Railway employees of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.It is considered as one of the largest societies in Asia with around 45,000 members.

All 19 candidates contested under SRMU banner won the elections beating the CITU candidates.In the society representatives’ general body, all the 17 candidates contested from Thiruvananthapuram won with handsome margins. All are from SRMU.