Trivandrum residents can now track waste

The Corporation is coming up with GPS-enabled colour coded tankers to track waster in Trivandrum.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

garbage

For representational purposes

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents in the city will now see their very own sewage tanker trundle down their streets. In a first of its kind initiative, the Corporation is introducing GPS operated sewage tankers with unique colour codes. The initiative has been envisaged to track the sewage vehicles which move around the city.

The operators of the sewage tankers with the colour will be strictly instructed to wear uniforms. Officials said a bylaw has been prepared which will be put forward for approval during the council meet. The meet will be held on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Corporation with the water and sewerage board authorities. The implementation of the scheme is necessary as there are regular complaints from the residents regarding dumping of waste at drains and canals by private tankers. The city corporation has taken up the initiative as part of its campaign to clean the Killiyar river.

“The user fee has to be deposited to the corporation. The citizens will not have to pay any extra service fee to the vehicle driver.The private agencies are collecting huge fees from the residents in the name of cleaning their septic tanks. The GPS will help in tracking the current location of the vehicle,” said T Alexander, Corporation Health Supervisor.

An online application and 24x7 customer service will be established specifically for the purpose. The residents can send a message or make a call to collect the waste, based on which the vehicles will be sent to their houses. After the process is completed, the residents have to send a feedback message after which the employees will be payed.

According to officials, city residents have to ensure that only the colour tankers specific to their area are allowed to collect septic waste from their houses. The facilities will be installed in vehicles owned by both the Corporation and private owners.Private agencies can be part of this scheme by registering their vehicles with the Corporation.

