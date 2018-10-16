Ashoka trees paint Thiruvananthapuram dividers green

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based NGO ‘Friends of Trees’ are working towards a cleaner and greener future. They have been conserving Ashoka trees in the city which have medicinal value. According to the organisation, the cost incurred in maintaining the tree is less.

Although the NGO has planted different species of trees around the city, it was in October 15, 2012 that the group planted around 12 Ashoka plants along the Vazhuthacaud-Cotton Hill stretch. Now, the trees have grown three metres in height. Keeping this in mind, ‘Friends of Trees’ came together on Monday on the sixth birth anniversary of the Ashoka trees.

C K Karunakaran, a former Chief Conservator of Forests and general secretary of the ‘Friends of Trees’ said, “The plants have faced several adverse climatic conditions and withstood the test of time, thanks to the initiative of a few volunteers who watered the plants continuously. Besides the beauty aspect, more awareness should be given to people about the medicinal value of Ashoka trees.”

In Trivandrum alone, many dividers along Kowdiar, Thycaud and Karamana consisted of ‘Curcuma’ a species which require more water during summer. Hence, the maintenance cost of these trees are higher. Moreover, it is also seen that they are able to withstand climatic changes, which makes it the best plant to grow along the dividers.

He also said that unlike other species, the Ashoka trees does not require watering from the second year which brings down the cost of maintenance. It does not get uprooted and there are hardly any chances for its branches to break. Hence, it does not cause damage to life and property.

Talking about the physical features of the tree, Karunakaran highlighted that the leaf blade is long and wide enough to absorb higher quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for photosynthesis. “The most important feature of the tree is that it does not shed its leaves,” the members said.

The observance was inaugurated on Monday by Kerala State Biodiversity Board chairman S C Joshi. Karunakaran added that these plants are highly medicinal and can be the best medicine for any stomach-related problems. “Some people are aware about the medicinal value but still more awareness should be created.”