 BJP corporation councillors stage walkout 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stormed out of the council meeting on Monday as Mayor V K Prasanth turned down the demand to pass a resolution on behalf of the Corporation to force the state government to send a review petition to the Supreme Court on the Sabarimala verdict. The agenda based on the LIFE Mission saw heated arguments between UDF and LDF councillors.

As per the agenda, the NGO union has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the Corporation to construct houses for homeless people under the LIFE Mission. The land identified for the project is the poramboke land in Ulloor village. LDF councillor Johnson Joseph said, “The Corporation should not accept the deal with the NGO union as there will be no clarity and the Corporation will have no role in it if the project is handled by them.”Mayor V K Prasanth said the decision had been taken after discussing it with a sub-committee headed by him and consisting of a councillor representing each party.

A monitoring committee headed by the Mayor will be formed to handle this project. “Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been chosen for the funding by the NGO union as it is the capital city,” he said.