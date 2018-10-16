Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

 BJP corporation councillors stage walkout 

As per the agenda, the NGO union has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the Corporation to construct houses for homeless people under the LIFE Mission.

Published: 16th October 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stormed out of the council meeting on Monday as Mayor V K Prasanth turned down the demand to pass a resolution on behalf of the Corporation to force the state government to send a review petition to the Supreme Court on the Sabarimala verdict. The agenda based on the LIFE Mission saw heated arguments between UDF and LDF councillors.

As per the agenda, the NGO union has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the Corporation to construct houses for homeless people under the LIFE Mission. The land identified for the project is the poramboke land in Ulloor village. LDF councillor Johnson Joseph said, “The Corporation should not accept the deal with the NGO union as there will be no clarity and the Corporation will have no role in it if the project is handled by them.”Mayor V K Prasanth said the decision had been taken after discussing it with a sub-committee headed by him and consisting of a councillor representing each party.

A monitoring committee headed by the Mayor will be formed to handle this project. “Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been chosen for the funding by the NGO union as it is the capital city,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp