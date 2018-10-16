Giving them wings to fly

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturdays and Sundays, for one hour, the children of some of the child care institutions in the city learn English the fun way. The students are required to learn new words and use them in sentences during the weekdays. An analysis on the progress the students made the past one week is held on the weekends. They might speak in ‘Manglish’, a mix of the vernacular and English, but they are in the threshold of mastering the global language. This is one of the ‘Fun Lingua’ sessions, a unique education programme developed to empower the students in the orphanages and other child care institutions in the city.

Structured by Ether India, an NGO started by city resident Biju Simon, the programme envisages at targeting students in the child care institutions and bringing them into the mainstream. As goes the name of the organisation Ether India, where Ether has no limitations, Biju says he wants the children to know that there is no limit to their dreams. The project was implemented in January in ten of the child care institutions in the city.

“The learning style of each person is different. The present style of education needs to be overhauled,” feels Biju, who is a catalyst (faculty) at kanthari. Having initiated a survey among the children, the group has deduced that English, Maths and Science figure among the subjects the students feel difficult to master.

“The number of dropouts are more because they do not enjoy the subjects they learn,” says Biju and that is exactly where the group initiating a change, by introducing a unique curriculum to learn these subjects. Currently, the team is involved in fashioning out such a curriculum for Science and Maths, which can be learned better through experience.

“The applications of both these subjects are highly ingrained in our lives. It is by focussing on this that we intend to frame the curriculum,” he says.Biju understands that if taught the right way, any subject can be mastered. And that is how Biju who had enrolled himself for priesthood decided to split ways and become a social worker. “With this, I get to reach out to more children,” he adds. The focus is on students studying between 8th standard and 10th standard. In all, the group has been able to reach out to 150 children. The intervention of the programme is in three levels- education, empowerment and engagement. “The idea is to ensure that no child from these care institutions go wayward after they move out of these homes. This is done by equipping the students with the necessary life skills, education, and giving them training based on their aptitude,” he says.

At present, the focus is on letting the students master the language of English. “That will build confidence in them and once our curriculum on Science and Maths is structured, we intend to implement that as well,” he says.