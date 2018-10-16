IIITM-K develops Virtual Innovation Register for Goa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Virtual Innovation Register (VIR) which helps shield innovative ideas of youngsters from being poached has been adopted by the State Innovation Council, Government of Goa. The VIR was created by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K). The idea is to instill a patent culture among the younger generation. The VIR encourages the youngsters to file at least a provisional patent application before revealing their innovative ideas to anyone. Saji Gopinath, Director, IIITM-K, said this initiative by the IIITM-K is highly encouraging for entrepreneurs. “This will make imperative for all state governments and the Centre to form such registers in order to encourage innovation,” he added. The VIR can be maintained either in all states that encourage innovation or at the national level.