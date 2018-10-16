National Assessment and Accreditation Council implements revised accreditation framework

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an effort to improve the quality of higher education system, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the autonomous body which accredits higher education institutions in the country, has started implementing the revised accreditation framework to promote transparency in the assessment process.

The NAAC, Bengaluru, released the new framework in July 2017. However, the workshop on Monday emphasised the importance of the new framework. M S Shyamsundar, NAAC advisor, said the new framework would enhance the qualitative and quantitative parameters of the higher education system. The NAAC officers said it would be a paradigm shift of the higher education system once the framework is materialised. The officers also shared the concern of the lack of sufficient teaching staff in the country and the new guidelines would bring a drastic change in the system.

Major guidelines for universities