Rebuilding Thiruvananthapuram libraries in flood-affected areas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon you will encounter drop in boxes for books in various public spaces in the city. A mammoth effort to help restore the libraries in flood affected areas is on. The flood-affected educational institutions in Kochi, Alappuzha and Idukki are under focus. The largest community book sourcing initiative pioneered by a group of techies from Technopark, the ‘#bookathon smiles ahead Vision 20-20’ is trying to help restore the libraries hit by the floods.

Of the 25 educational institutions identified, the first phase will focus on five schools. The schools identified in the first phase includes VCS HSS, Puthenvelikara; Sree Dharmasastha Vidyanikethan, Perumbavoor; DV HSS Kandankary; GHSS Thiruvanvandoor and GHSS Budhannoor. Along with donating books to the libraries in schools and colleges, the public community libraries also are under focus.

“For those hit by the floods, the focus is on rebuilding their lives. So books don’t figure in their immediate concern. As such, we are trying to mobilise books and help equip the libraries there,” says Ram Thenmala, a volunteer associated with the campaign. “There are libraries which have lost thousands of books. For instance, there is this school in Perumbavoor which lost 3000 books. For many of these institutions, it is a start from scratch. We intend to donate at least 500 books per school. Depending on the count of the students, this can increase,” he adds.

Children’s fiction, easy reading books, non-fiction, magazines, encyclopedias and reference books are being sourced.

The programme will be launched officially in two weeks. But the team have started collecting the books unofficially. The books will be collected through the companies in the Technopark, by setting up drop in boxes in the buildings in Technopark and also at various public spaces. Boxes will be put in front of apartment complexes, shops and hotels.

“The public can also contact us to donate books and our volunteers will come and collect it,” says Ram. The ‘Bookathon’ initiative has been able to help equip 49 libraries till now. The campaign is pioneered by organisations such as the HANDS Foundation, Tejus and Technopark.