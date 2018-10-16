Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rebuilding Thiruvananthapuram libraries in flood-affected areas

Soon you will encounter drop in boxes for books in various public spaces in the city.

Published: 16th October 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon you will encounter drop in boxes for books in various public spaces in the city. A mammoth effort to help restore the libraries in flood affected areas is on. The flood-affected educational institutions in Kochi, Alappuzha and Idukki are under focus. The largest community book sourcing initiative pioneered by a group of techies from Technopark, the ‘#bookathon smiles ahead Vision 20-20’ is trying to help restore the libraries hit by the floods.

One of the libraries damaged
during the floods

Of the 25 educational institutions identified, the first phase will focus on five schools. The schools identified in the first phase includes VCS HSS, Puthenvelikara; Sree Dharmasastha Vidyanikethan, Perumbavoor; DV HSS Kandankary; GHSS Thiruvanvandoor and GHSS Budhannoor. Along with donating books to the libraries in schools and colleges, the public community libraries also are under focus.

“For those hit by the floods, the focus is on rebuilding their lives. So books don’t figure in their immediate concern. As such, we are trying to mobilise books and help equip the libraries there,” says Ram Thenmala, a volunteer associated with the campaign. “There are libraries which have lost thousands of books. For instance, there is this school in Perumbavoor which lost 3000 books. For many of these institutions, it is a start from scratch. We intend to donate at least 500 books per school. Depending on the count of the students, this can increase,” he adds.

Children’s fiction, easy reading books, non-fiction, magazines, encyclopedias and reference books are being sourced. 

The programme will be launched officially in two weeks. But the team have started collecting the books unofficially. The books will be collected through the companies in the Technopark, by setting up drop in boxes in the buildings in Technopark and also at various public spaces. Boxes will be put in front of apartment complexes, shops and hotels.

“The public can also contact us to donate books and our volunteers will come and collect it,” says Ram. The ‘Bookathon’ initiative has been able to help equip 49 libraries till now. The campaign is pioneered by organisations such as the HANDS Foundation, Tejus and Technopark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp