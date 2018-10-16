Samam to protect women entering Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : SAMAM, a progressive forum formed in the state to fight for gender equality and create awareness among women about their constitutional rights, will ensure the protection of women who are willing to go to Sabarimala. The forum, which vows to support young voices, was introduced by K, assistant professor, Sanskrit University, author Echumukutty, and Meera Velayudhan, CDS research fellow, at a press meet here on Monday.

“The forum is not here to argue on the issue of whether a female should be allowed in the temple or not. We are here to ensure the protection of those women who are willing to go to Sabarimala,” said Echumukutty. “We stand for women’s independence. Many women in the state are still unaware of their rights and depend completely on men.

The forum aims to make them aware and fight for their rights. We believe that three breakthrough verdicts of the Supreme Court were in support to the constitutional rights of women and the transgender people,” said Divya. Members said Samam is formed to discuss and resolve the issue on gender equality.

Women from all walks of life, including the believers, are part of the forum. A letter was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inform the formation of the forum on Monday.The community’s first programme will be organised at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Tuesday.