Short-circuit scare at Medical College Hospital; disaster averted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An incident of electrical short-circuit was reported from the cath-lab of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. According to hospital authorities, it was the lab staff who first noticed thick smoke being emanated from a group of surgical lights fitted on the ceiling. Following the same, the staff and the security personnel used fire extinguishers to douse the smoke and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent M S Sharmad has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “The cath-lab has groups of surgical lights in it. The electrical short-circuit is suspected to have happened from one of those lights,” said Sharmad. According to him, as the staff were trained in emergency fire extinguishing the spark and smoke were doused in time.

“The assistant engineer (Electrical) has been asked to submit a detailed report. There is another cath-lab functioning at the MCH, in case of an emergency situation, patients will not suffer,” adds Sharmad.

The cath-lab comes under the Thiruvananthapuram MCH Development Society.