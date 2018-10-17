International athletes Jinson, Neena win GV Raja Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : International athletes Jinson Johnson and Neena V have been chosen for the 2017-18 G V Raja Award, the highest sporting honour of the state instituted by the Kerala State Sports Council. Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said the award carries a purse of `3 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

Olympian Suresh Babu won the lifetime achievement award, which carries a purse of `2 lakh, a citation and a plaque. The award for the best coach went to volleyball coach Manoj S of Kerala State Sports Council, which carries a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a plaque. Mathews Jacob of Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, won the award for the best physical education teacher.