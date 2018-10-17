Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

St John’s HSS, Nalanchira, donates K2.5 lakh to CMDRF

Published: 17th October 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:27 AM

St John’s HSS School principal Fr Shantan Cheravil handing over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of school head master, staffs and students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The staff and students of St John’s Model Higher Secondary School, Nalanchira have contributed an amount of R2.5 lakh to Chief Ministers’ Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). During a one-day collection campaign, an amount of R30,000 was collected by 1,200 students.

On Tuesday, school principal Fr Shantan Cheravil handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of school headmaster Wilson George, staff Biju John, Bindhu and students. The school has actively participated in donating money as well as the relief materials for the flood victims. Moved by the devastating floods, a bunch of students and staff from the school have organised an initiative to raise funds for flood relief.

The students conducted a one-day food fest, from which an amount of R1.5 lakh was collected. “Around R3 lakh relief materials including dress and food materials were gathered and distributed to the flood victims living in relief camps at Chengannur. The High School teachers willingly participated in the Chief Minister’s salary challenge,” Wilsons said.

