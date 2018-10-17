Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram MCH to have regional geriatric centre

Setting a model in geriatric care in the state, a Regional Geriatric Centre is on the anvil at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Published: 17th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Setting a model in geriatric care in the state, a Regional Geriatric Centre is on the anvil at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH). The centre, which will come up at the new multi-specialty block being constructed at the MCH, will provide advanced training for doctors, nurses, social workers, and physiotherapists intervening in geriatric care across the state. 

“Currently, the geriatric care is offered in the state at limited facilities. Because of this, doctors as well as senior citizens were facing many hardships. Once the centre becomes a reality it will become a shot in the arm for various activities towards the welfare of senior citizens,” said an officer with the Health Department. 

At the same time, it is understood that the Health Department is also planning to introduce a postgraduate programme in geriatric, in which the proposed centre will play a major role. The centre that gives priority for the care and treatment of persons aged 60 and above will have 32 hi-tech beds as well. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp