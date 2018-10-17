Thiruvananthapuram MCH to have regional geriatric centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Setting a model in geriatric care in the state, a Regional Geriatric Centre is on the anvil at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH). The centre, which will come up at the new multi-specialty block being constructed at the MCH, will provide advanced training for doctors, nurses, social workers, and physiotherapists intervening in geriatric care across the state.

“Currently, the geriatric care is offered in the state at limited facilities. Because of this, doctors as well as senior citizens were facing many hardships. Once the centre becomes a reality it will become a shot in the arm for various activities towards the welfare of senior citizens,” said an officer with the Health Department.

At the same time, it is understood that the Health Department is also planning to introduce a postgraduate programme in geriatric, in which the proposed centre will play a major role. The centre that gives priority for the care and treatment of persons aged 60 and above will have 32 hi-tech beds as well.