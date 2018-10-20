Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs police action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will not tolerate attempts to make Sabarimala a tension zone, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post, the CM said the government will take all steps to ensure all devotees are able to go for darshan there. The police action was aimed at maintaining peace at Sabarimala.

“The government is trying to implement the court verdict, without violating the faith of devotees. The government will continue to do that,” Pinarayi said. He also backed the police action to provide protection to those who come for darshan. The government respects the faith of the devotees, he said.

The Centre has asked the state to avoid tension and maintain law and order. It’s clear the Centre backs the police action to provide safety and security to those coming to Sabarimala. “It’s the responsibility of the government to provide protection to everyone coming to the temple. When some people are trying to create tension, it’s for the police to act and do the needful,” he added.