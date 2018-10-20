Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs police action

The government will not tolerate attempts to make Sabarimala a tension zone, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

IG S Sreejith speaking to devotees who were protesting against the visit of activist Rehana Fathima at the ‘nadapandal’ of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will not tolerate attempts to make Sabarimala a tension zone, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post, the CM said the government will take all steps to ensure all devotees are able to go for darshan there. The police action was aimed at maintaining peace at Sabarimala.

“The government is trying to implement the court verdict, without violating the faith of devotees. The government will continue to do that,” Pinarayi said. He also backed the police action to provide protection to those who come for darshan. The government respects the faith of the devotees, he said.

The Centre has asked the state to avoid tension and maintain law and order. It’s clear the Centre backs the police action to provide safety and security to those coming to Sabarimala. “It’s the responsibility of the government to provide protection to everyone coming to the temple. When some people are trying to create tension, it’s for the police to act and do the needful,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala temple Sabarimala protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp