Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sabarimala row: Mary Sweety’s house attacked

The houses of the 46-year-old at Thumba and Murukkumpuzha were attacked by unidentified persons.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

46-year-old Mary Sweety from Sharjah was forced to return midway after she requested entry into the shrine. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Houses of Mary Sweety, who attempted to climb the hills to Sabarimala but later backed out due to protest, came under attack on Friday. The houses of the 46-year-old at Thumba and Murukkumpuzha were attacked by unidentified persons.

The window panes of the house, where her parents have been living, were shattered in the attack. Her another home at Murukkumpuzha, which has been lying vacant for sometime, also came under stone pelting by motorcycle-born assailants. In both incidents, cases were not registered since no complaints were lodged with the police.

City Police Commissioner P Prakash said police have been posted at both the places to avoid repetition of such attacks.“Police force led by one Assistant Commissioner is put on duty at Mary’s Thumba residence,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Houses of Mary Sweety Sabarimala row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp