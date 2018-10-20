Sabarimala row: Mary Sweety’s house attacked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Houses of Mary Sweety, who attempted to climb the hills to Sabarimala but later backed out due to protest, came under attack on Friday. The houses of the 46-year-old at Thumba and Murukkumpuzha were attacked by unidentified persons.

The window panes of the house, where her parents have been living, were shattered in the attack. Her another home at Murukkumpuzha, which has been lying vacant for sometime, also came under stone pelting by motorcycle-born assailants. In both incidents, cases were not registered since no complaints were lodged with the police.

City Police Commissioner P Prakash said police have been posted at both the places to avoid repetition of such attacks.“Police force led by one Assistant Commissioner is put on duty at Mary’s Thumba residence,” he said.