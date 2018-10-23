Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Detecting wildfire will now be easy

The world has witnessed disastrous fires over the centuries causing damage to human life as well as animals.

Published: 23rd October 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nandu Krishnan M G, Amrith M, Muhammad Bilal A and Albin Antony

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

The world has witnessed disastrous fires over the centuries causing damage to human life as well as animals. Some of these wildfire have been too strong burning thousands of acres of land and destroying buildings. Wouldn’t it help save the fast-shrinking forest cover from further destruction if we have a system that instantly warns the guards of such wildfire? 

In order to prevent spread of wildfire, a group of four youngsters from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram have developed an application ‘Spot-That-Fire’ through their project ‘Brogrammers’. They have built an android application where wildfire can be tracked, visualised and reported without delay minimizing the effect of the damage.

The founders showcased their project at the International SpaceApps Challenge hosted by the KeralaStartup Mission (KSUM) at its Future Lab at TechnoparkThe application has been compiled by Nandu Krishnan M G, Amrith M, Muhammad Bilal A and Albin Antony from CET. “ NASA has received applications to detect wildfire but there are no such details that are available in India. So we wanted to bring out an application where people can track wildfire and thereby prevent damage caused due to delay in detection,” said  Amrith M, one of the members of ‘Brogrammers’.

The application can be used for crowdsourcing information regarding wildfire, verifying if it is valid or not, notifying the stake holders of the fire in a nearby region through the application and showing points of wildfire and relief centres in a map.

The application is built in android and contains an option to report fire which was the main feature on demand. It also has the provision to choose the location of wildfire outbreak, upload text, audio, video and picture of the situation and to submit it to them. “We have built a dashboard which shows the wildfire incidents in realtime which is grouped by names of localities which will be accessed by the authorities for rescue operations.

For verifying wildfire, we use NASA data and also verification based on a crowdsourcing threshold. We are planning to integrate machine learning to analyse content in the multimedia uploaded during the reporting for better performance,” said Amrith.  They are also planning to integrate SMS-based reporting for people who do not have the application.The team has also come up with two maps in which one map shows the places of fire and the other one shows the nearest rescue centres to reach out to in case of a fire. It also shows air quality information.

