Celebrity Cricket League: Celebrities join the spirit of cricket

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As West Indies and India gear up to take on each other at the One Day International, the celebrity cricket fraternity is equally excited about the game. According to Kerala Strikers coach M A Sunil, Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), international matches have profoundly influenced the youth in Kerala.

“South Indians, especially malayalees are crazy about cricket. In my opinion, however, Kochi would have been ideal for the match as most of the young cricket enthusiasts reside in Kochi,” said Sunil. The coach is confident that the Indian team is in good form and whoever bats the first would hit above 300 runs.

Actors like John Kaippallil opinionated that several people would have stayed away from purchasing tickets because the booking process was entirely digital. “Raising promotions regarding online ticketing would have prevented much confusion,” he said. John says that the stadium will witness a number of spectators from Chennai this time. “Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is the best venue for any given match,” he said.

An avid cricket fan since childhood, Samyuktha Menon, a newcomer in the Malayalam film industry shared her cricket experiences with Express. “I am crazy about cricket. I even wrote a letter to Sachin Tendulkar, when I was in class IV and was lucky enough to receive a reply. Watching cricket live is an emotion which you cannot explain. Conducting it in Thiruvananthapuram will give the local crowd an opportunity to witness the event for real,” said Samyuktha, actress.

Actor Bala who is the former Kerala Riders captain of CCL said the match will be a one-of-the kind. “It is going to generate a festival mood. The Indian team is stronger in comparison to the West Indies team. Our batting is fabulous. Virat Kohli is in good form and hopefully will take a century,” said Bala. The celebrities are looking forward to seeing the Indian team win. “We are all excited. There are all kinds of crowd in this city. We wish them good luck,” said actor Shamna Kasim.