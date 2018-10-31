Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Celebrity Cricket League: Celebrities join the spirit of cricket

Actors like John Kaippallil opinionated that several people would have stayed away from purchasing tickets because the booking process was entirely digital.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As West Indies and India gear up to take on each other at the One Day International, the celebrity cricket fraternity is equally excited about the game. According to Kerala Strikers coach M A Sunil, Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), international matches have profoundly influenced the youth in Kerala.

“South Indians, especially malayalees are crazy about cricket. In my opinion, however, Kochi would have been ideal for the match as most of the young cricket enthusiasts reside in Kochi,” said Sunil. The coach is confident that the Indian team is in good form and whoever bats the first would hit above 300 runs. 

Actors like John Kaippallil opinionated that several people would have stayed away from purchasing tickets because the booking process was entirely digital. “Raising promotions regarding online ticketing would have prevented much confusion,” he said. John says that the stadium will witness a number of spectators from Chennai this time. “Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is the best venue for any given match,” he said.

An avid cricket fan since childhood, Samyuktha Menon, a newcomer in the Malayalam film industry shared her cricket experiences with Express. “I am crazy about cricket. I even wrote a letter to Sachin Tendulkar, when I was in class IV and was lucky enough to receive a reply. Watching cricket live is an emotion which you cannot explain. Conducting it in Thiruvananthapuram will give the local crowd an opportunity to witness the event for real,” said Samyuktha, actress. 

Actor Bala who is the former Kerala Riders captain of CCL said the match will be a one-of-the kind.  “It is going to generate a festival mood. The Indian team is stronger in comparison to the West Indies team. Our batting is fabulous. Virat Kohli is in good form and hopefully will take a century,” said Bala. The celebrities are looking forward to seeing the Indian team win. “We are all excited. There are all kinds of crowd in this city. We wish them good luck,” said actor Shamna Kasim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Celebrity Cricket League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp