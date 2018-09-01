Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

DMO issues alert against leptospirosis outbreak

District Medical Officer Dr P P Preetha has issued an alert to the residents in the district to take necessary precautions against leptospirosis. 

Published: 01st September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Medical Officer Dr P P Preetha has issued an alert to the residents in the district to take necessary precautions against leptospirosis. Those who came in contact with the flood waters have been advised to take the precautionary measures. “If any symptoms of fever or any other disease are seen in those who have been exposed to the flood waters, they must seek medical care immediately,” said Dr P P Preetha in a press note. “Those involved in the relief operations must mandatorily take the preventive medicine against Leptospirosis,” she added. 

The unprecedented floods that the state witnessed had affected the district as well, with Neyyar and Killiyar swelling and inundating the nearby areas. Neyyattinkara was one of the most affected places in the district. Those were exposed to the flood waters including those who volunteered in the rescue and relief operations have been advised to take the necessary precautions. 

Once the bacteria enters into the body, the symptoms will be visible starting the fourth day. It will be visible within 20 days. Since the faecal matter of the animals such as rat, cat and cattle have entered the waters in large quantities, the chances of the spread of leptospirosis are high. Those who have chances of coming in contact with the contaminated water must take the leptospirosis preventive medicine Doxycycline, she said. Those going for cleaning activities must take the Tetanus vaccination. The Doxycycline medicine has been made available in all the government hospitals, the DMO further added. 

