LSGD sends engineers, overseers to flood-hit Kuttanad region

In 16 grama panchayats, there are around 209 wards. While some wards continue to lie inundated, there was incessant rain in some other wards.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

A motorcyclist wades through flooded road in Kuttanad .(Photo| EPS/ARUN ANGELA)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The floods have ravaged the Kuttanad region. But thanks to the efforts by volunteers, representatives from various departments, ministers and local body representatives the process is on to rebuild it. Bolstering the initiatives in this regard, the LSGD has asked the executive engineers of its engineering cadre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad districts to depute assistant engineers and overseers to Kuttanad region, conduct house visits and to certify if they were liveable ones. 

“The deputed teams will have to cover 16 panchayats of the Kuttanad region. A batch is already on the job and they will continue their work on Wednesday also,” said an officer with the LSGD. Meanwhile, officers who were entrusted with the job of certifying the fitness of the houses in the region said the work is likely to miss the deadline as water is yet to recede from many wards of the 16 panchayats. 

“In 16 grama panchayats, there are around 209 wards. While some wards continue to lie inundated, there was incessant rain in some other wards. Thus, it is an uphill task to complete the task within the stipulated time period,” said an assistant engineer. According to him, they were entrusted with the task of assessing the liveability of the houses by visiting it and to fill the same in a specialised form which lists 45 items. In this endeavour, they are also assisted by a group of 500 NSS volunteers.

