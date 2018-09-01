Perfect hit! City man to be the physiotherapist of India B cricket team

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local physiotherapist Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair has been appointed the team physiotherapist of India B team which is competing in the Quadrangular series cricket championship to be held at Lucknow from September 12 to 18. Sreejith, who is currently the physiotherapist at the State Institute for Mentally Challenged at Pangapara in Thiruvananthapuram, was the physio of West Indies Senior team which had toured India in 2014.

He is currently the physiotherapist of Kerala Ranji Trophy Team for the past two years and in an earlier stint was also the team Kerala physio in Ranji Trophy. Besides, Sreejith was the physiotherapist of Under-19 South India team as well as an Under-16 team.A BCCI-accredited Level 1 physiotherapist since 2000, he is the only physio from the state to do the honour. Sreejith is also a National Cricket Academy(NCA)-accredited physio and has attended several NCA camps as physio across the country.He was also the camp physio of the India A under 19 team when the present senior Indian players KL Rahul and Jaspreet Bhumbra were in the team.

Sreejith, who has done his master in physiotherapy and yoga therapy, is also an international level Health Professional Council(HPC) certification holder which is an important certification in international circuits. He has also been an assistant professor in MV Shetty College of Physiotherapy and was also a scientific assistant, Department of Physiotherapy at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He has also been a consultant with the prestigious Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

This physiotherapy professor is also in the board of syllabus formation of State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) and in the question paper committee of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences, a deemed university for all medical colleges in Karnataka. “I am honoured on this selection to the India B Under-19 team. I have confidence in doing a very good job for the country and my experience with the West Indies senior national team and as a camp physio with India A Under 19 team will stand me in good stead,” said Sreejith.

On whether he is having contact with any West Indies players, he says: “Of course former players are in touch with me.”Sreejith is thankful to the Kerala Cricket Association for supporting him as also for the State Education Department for giving him permission to attend coaching camps.