Rare books: journalist returns to find his treasure trove intact in floods

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ganesh Radhakrishnan, a journalist with a prominent English weekly in New Delhi, hopped onto the first flight to Kerala when he received information floodwater was rising dangerously in his hometown of Chengannur.He had to land in Thiruvananthapuram and rely on multiple modes of transport to reach home. He was worried about the treasure trove of rare books stored at his house in Venmony in the outskirts of Chengannur.

His father, late Madathil Radhakrishna Pillai, was a voracious reader with a spiritual bent of mind. Pillai had left behind a rare and envious collection of books, with 51 versions of Bhagavad Gita taking pride of place. Among them were Bible and Bhagavad Gita by J Donald Waters, In Search of Oneness: The Bhagavad Gita and Quran Through Sufi Eyes by Moosa Raza. In total, there were 9,500 books in the collection. Radhakrishnan’s mother had shifted to a relative’s place outside the danger zone, and his house was abandoned.

On reaching Venmony, he waded through floodwater to reach home. He heaved a sigh of relief and took a deep breath. Most of the electronic gadgets such as the computer, TV and refrigerator had been damaged, but most of the books were intact. “It was one of the most tense hours of my life until I realised that the books were safe,” said Radhakrishnan.

Prized possession

Other valuable books included the Oxford Book of English Verse (1905 edition), Story of Civilisation by Will Durant (not available in India) and Songs of God by Swami Prabhavananda with an introduction by Huxley, an eight-volume Rig Veda by K P C Narayanan Bhatathiripad, which is out of print, a rare collection of Bibles and several versions of Quran.