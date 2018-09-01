Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Relief for Kerala: 80s stars shine bright

The team of yesteryear actors was here to donate funds raised by the collective of South Indian ‘80s actors towards the flood relief operations.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Rajkumar, Khushboo, Lissy and Suhasini who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to hand over their contribution to the Chief Minister  B P Deepua

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “You are not alone. We are with you,” actor Khushboo told the people of Kerala on Friday. Other ‘80s actors Rajkumar, Lissy and Suhasini who were with the Tamil star echoed the same sentiment after they landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in the afternoon. The team of yesteryear actors was here to donate funds raised by the collective of South Indian ‘80s actors towards the flood relief operations.

“We would like to tell the people of Kerala that you are not alone and that we are all with you. We have to ensure that the state is brought back to its glory,” said Khushboo. Kerala is called God’s Own Country and its glory has to be restored, she added. They later handed over a cheque for Rs 40 lakh to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The fund is being contributed as the combined effort of South Indian actors of the ‘80s to help rebuild the state. The ‘80s exclusive club of sorts was formed in 2009 and have been organising meet-ups ever since. 
This time, the bevy of actors came together to raise funds for the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund. 
“This is our duty, our responsibility, to help out. We couldn’t come in person and help out earlier. So we collected the funds amongst us, friends and neighbours,” said Lissy on the contribution which is being extended towards the Relief Fund. “Most of us had donated in our individual capacity. This is the collective effort of the actors of the ‘80s,” added Lissy. 

“We have all collectively made the effort. This is to show our solidarity with the people of Kerala,” added Khushboo. Terming the people who relentlessly helped out in the relief operations as heroes, Lissy emphasised that they were just doing their bit for Kerala. “The public and rescue workers have worked to the extent of putting their lives at risk. They are the real heroes,” she said.

