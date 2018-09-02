Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mass cleaning drive undertaken in the city

G Madhavan Nair, former chairman of Isro, inaugurated the cleaning drive at Chalai market. While addressing the volunteers he said,  “This is a real inspiration.

Former Isro chairman G Madhavan Nair inaugurating cleaning activities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:G Madhavan Nair, former chairman of Isro, inaugurated the cleaning drive at Chalai market. While addressing the volunteers he said,  “This is a real inspiration. The presence of youths in such exercises will lead to more and more like-minded youths working selflessly for the society which is a positive sign for the state and nation”.  

In an apparent bid to relieve the city of communicable diseases in the wake of the flood, Sevabharathi volunteers in the city conducted a massive cleaning drive on September 1. The drive covering read in 250 centres in Thiruvananthapuram city has more than 12,500 volunteers taking part in it.

The programme at Rajaji Nagar was inaugurated by P Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary, BJP.
He said that youths should be more and more service oriented and Sevabharathi volunteers are doing a great service to the residents of Thiruvananthapuram by entering into such a massive cleaning drive.
Sevabharathi district president Dr Ranjith Hari said, “We got appreciation from the Thycaud W& C Hospital authorities as our workers have done a real hard work there. Several areas of the hospital campus has been cleared of debris and waste”.

At Fort Hospital in the city, U Haridas, state general secretary of Sevabharathi, inaugurated the programme. “Cleaning the hospital is a major move towards cleaning this area. The youths who are taking part are doing an exemplary service to the society and this should be carried forward,” he said.

