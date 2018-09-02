Relief in kits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the last collection centre under the city corporation winding up on Monday, the remaining relief materials will be delivered to the homes of flood victims as kits. The mission has been undertaken by the corporation. The corporation, along with its volunteers had been in the forefront of relief work.The kit would consist of basic items including rice, sugar, tea powder, clothes, medicines, cleaning materials and detergents.

According to corporation officials, around 500 kits can be made out of the remaining two loads of relief materials.“We received materials like detergents which were not used in camps. But, once they return home, such materials will be needed. We expect to sort them out and delivered to the victims at their homes,” said Thomas K Varghese, corporation green army volunteer.

As many as 1,000 volunteers, including students, corporation staffs and voluntary organisation members who took part in working at relief collection centres run by the city corporation,will be felicitated on Monday. Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen will inaugurate the function and Mayor V K Prasanth will preside over the function.

The young volunteers had worked round the clock to collect, sort and transport the required materials to various camps. The volunteers were present to do any task to help the flood victims, including 450 volunteers, who went to Ranni to clean their houses.The event will be held at the Corporation’s main office at 5 pm.