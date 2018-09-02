Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Relief in kits

The city corporation plans to distribute around 500 kits made from the remaining two loads of relief materials to the needy

Published: 02nd September 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers sorting materials for the kits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the last collection centre under the city corporation winding up on Monday, the remaining relief materials will be delivered to the homes of flood victims as kits. The mission has been undertaken by the corporation. The corporation, along with its volunteers had been in the forefront of relief work.The kit would consist of basic items including rice, sugar, tea powder, clothes, medicines, cleaning materials and detergents.

According to corporation officials, around 500 kits can be made out of the remaining two loads of relief materials.“We received materials like detergents which were not used in camps. But, once they return home, such materials will be needed. We expect to sort them out and delivered to the victims at their homes,” said Thomas K Varghese, corporation green army volunteer.  

As many as 1,000 volunteers, including students, corporation staffs and voluntary organisation members who took part in working at relief collection centres run by the city corporation,will be felicitated on Monday. Local Self Government Minister A C  Moideen will inaugurate the function and Mayor V K Prasanth will preside over the function.

The young volunteers had worked round the clock to collect, sort and transport the required materials to various camps. The volunteers were present to do any task to help the flood victims,  including 450 volunteers, who went to Ranni to clean their houses.The event will be held at the Corporation’s main office at 5 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival