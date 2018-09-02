Theft: Cops nab serial offender

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The city police has arrested a 34-year-old man, who specialises in stealing valuable items from houses under construction, in connection with bike lifting. Veerappan alias Prakash of Balaramapuram was arrested by a shadow police team for lifting a motor bike parked in front of a house under-construction near Palkulangara temple.

The incident had occurred in May. Police investigation team went through the CCTV visuals from nearby buildings and unmasked the identity of the culprit. Police charged that Prakash was an expert in stealing mobile phones and cash from houses that were under-construction. Most of his victims were construction workers who used to live in their place of work.

Prakash went to the place with an intention to steal things, but on reaching the spot saw the bike and made away with it.After arresting him, the police found out that he had conducted similar crimes in several places.