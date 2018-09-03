4th district Junior throwball championship concludes, Karakulam Bob’s Club winners

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 03rd September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the fourth district junior throwball championship held here at Government Girls HSS, Attingal, on Sunday, Karakulam Bob’s Club emerged winners in the boys category and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Attingal, emerged winners in the girls category. Government Girls HSS defeated St Rocks Club, Thoppu, with a score: 15-2, 15-0. St Rocks Club secured the third position by defeating Chinmaya School with a score: 15-3, 15-2.   

In the boys category, Bob’s Club emerged champions by defeating Chinmaya school with a score: 15-2, 15-10. Attingal CIC School secured the third position by defeating Kadakkavoor SSBHS with a score: 15-11, 15-11.

Ajimi, of Government Girls HSS, has been selected as the best female player, while Mahesh, of Bob’s Club, is the best male player.  

The prizes were distributed by Throwball Association district president Bhasi in the presence of Government Girls HSS PTA vice-president Sahavuddeen.

