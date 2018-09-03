Congress president Rahul Gandhi takes stock of District Congress Committee's performance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During his recent visit to the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took stock of the performance of all the District Congress Committees and advised party leaders to intensify agitations against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

In a recent survey, the party had identified Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur DCCs as excellent performers and Kollam, Ernakulam and Malappuram DCCs as average performers.

Eight committees, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod, were found to be poor performers.

Party sources in New Delhi confirmed the party president has indeed studied the report and expressed his opinion to senior leaders including A K Antony, Oomen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and V M Sudheeran.

However, Vatakara MP and former Union Minister Mullappally Ramachandran said he was not aware whether the party president has reviewed DCCs’ performance.