Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District suffered losses to tune of Rs 702 crore during floods

According to the district administration, the losses have been pegged at a whopping Rs 702.96 crore. The PWD sustained the heaviest losses in the district.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer engaged in cleaning after the floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the mid-August floods had spared Thiruvananthapuram, the district sustained heavy losses in the torrential rainfall in the Southwest monsoon season.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Experience was our weapon, families inspiration, say fishermen who participated in rescue operations

According to the district administration, the losses have been pegged at a whopping Rs 702.96 crore. The PWD sustained the heaviest losses in the district. It is estimated 530 km of roads were fully destroyed while 350 km of roads sustained damages. As many as 95 houses were destroyed in the district while 1933 houses were damaged. The losses due to destruction/damage to houses alone have been pegged at Rs 10.56 crore, the administration said. Crop losses have been estimated at Rs 80 crore. The destruction of its pump houses at Vamanapuram and Neyyar caused an additional liability of Rs 6.6 crore to the Kerala Water Authority, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu S Nair said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floods Thiruvananthapuram Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival