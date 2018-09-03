District suffered losses to tune of Rs 702 crore during floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the mid-August floods had spared Thiruvananthapuram, the district sustained heavy losses in the torrential rainfall in the Southwest monsoon season.

According to the district administration, the losses have been pegged at a whopping Rs 702.96 crore. The PWD sustained the heaviest losses in the district. It is estimated 530 km of roads were fully destroyed while 350 km of roads sustained damages. As many as 95 houses were destroyed in the district while 1933 houses were damaged. The losses due to destruction/damage to houses alone have been pegged at Rs 10.56 crore, the administration said. Crop losses have been estimated at Rs 80 crore. The destruction of its pump houses at Vamanapuram and Neyyar caused an additional liability of Rs 6.6 crore to the Kerala Water Authority, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu S Nair said.