It’s story time! Inspiring many with worthy life tales

The fourth edition of ‘Stories Worth Sharing’ was held in the city on Sunday.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When 18-year-old Lizbeth Godwin set out to attend the second edition of ‘Stories Worth Sharing’ session held in the city last  September, she had little idea about it.

She wasn’t clear whether it was a story-telling session like the ones that happened in schools. Or was it a platform where you tell about others? she wondered. As someone who lacked confidence, Lizbeth even thought to avoid the session. But, the first session was enough to clear all her doubts. And, on Sunday she played host to the fourth edition of ‘Stories Worth Sharing’ held at the Cafe Sarwaa on Sunday.

Many stories

Before the sessions began, many had mixed expressions on their faces. Some were confused, some found it difficult to strike a conversion with others while some others were busy trying to make themselves comfortable. As the session started, the speakers unfolded their stories that were close to their heart and the listeners could relate to it.

Joan, one of the speakers shared her pregnancy incident which made her more strong and confident. “My pregnancy days were very memorable. I was very excited but then doctor told me that I was suffering from gestational diabetes and couldn’t have a normal delivery. It shattered me totally. I had regular mood swings and often found myself depressed. It was then that I started reading a book on self-confidence and finally when the D-day arrived, I had a normal delivery what I had wished for.” As Joan winded up her story, there was a sense of satisfaction that reflected in her face as well as the listeners.

People from all walks of life came in to share their stories, ranging from success stories to someone’s solo trip. Sarath, a dentist who was part of the first and second edition of ‘SWS’, shared his story of how he was able to understand the value of a teacher before facing a situation where his students persuaded the principal to  give him his pending salary which was kept blocked for few months.

He said, “SWS has always been a platform to share something which you have never shared before. I have been regularly attending the sessions and it has been a wonderful experience.”The sessions are usually announced through Facebook page where people can register for free by filling up.

The registration form includes a question wherein the participants have to say what they like best about themselves, in a word. This becomes part of the postcard souvenir prepared by the organisers. Neither age nor language is a bar. Any number of people can attend but only 15 speakers are allowed.

Registration

The sessions are usually announced through the Facebook page where people can register for free by filling up.  Neither age nor language is a bar. Any number of people can attend but only 15 speakers are allowed.

