Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SAT paediatric cath lab boon to public

Health Minister K K Shailaja said with a cath lab of this kind in the public sector, people could avail the same at affordable rates.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

SAT’s cath lab team which treats children with genetic heart diseases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The paediatric cath lab at the SAT Hospital has come as a major solace to children born with genetic heart disease. In the past two days, the lab had provided treatment to 16 children ranging from 10 month-olds to teens.

“The treatment is being provided by hospital’s cardiology wing head Dr S Lakhshmi. The team is being guided by Madras Medical Mission Hospital’s interventional paediatric cardiologist K Sivakumar,” said A Santhosh Kumar,  SAT Hospital superintendent.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said with a cath lab of this kind in the public sector, people could avail the same at affordable rates. According to her, it is with the intention of widening the functioning of the cardiology wing at SAT Hospital the cath lab was set up at a cost of `6 crore. The paediatric cath lab is ably supported by Thiruvananthapuram MCH’s anaesthesia and cardiac surgery wing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
paediatric cath lab SAT Hospital genetic heart disease

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival