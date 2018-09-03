SAT paediatric cath lab boon to public

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The paediatric cath lab at the SAT Hospital has come as a major solace to children born with genetic heart disease. In the past two days, the lab had provided treatment to 16 children ranging from 10 month-olds to teens.

“The treatment is being provided by hospital’s cardiology wing head Dr S Lakhshmi. The team is being guided by Madras Medical Mission Hospital’s interventional paediatric cardiologist K Sivakumar,” said A Santhosh Kumar, SAT Hospital superintendent.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said with a cath lab of this kind in the public sector, people could avail the same at affordable rates. According to her, it is with the intention of widening the functioning of the cardiology wing at SAT Hospital the cath lab was set up at a cost of `6 crore. The paediatric cath lab is ably supported by Thiruvananthapuram MCH’s anaesthesia and cardiac surgery wing.