Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District administration issues guidelines to control leptospirosis

At a review meeting conducted on Monday as part of stepping up measures to counter the disease, Vasuki instructed various agencies to chlorinate water bodies and wells in the district.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kodagu floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Preventive measures to control leptospirosis cases have been strengthened in the district with District Collector K Vasuki instructing all those returning from cleaning drives in flood-affected districts to have doxycycline tablets, according to a statement from the district administration.

At a review meeting conducted on Monday as part of stepping up measures to counter the disease, Vasuki instructed various agencies to chlorinate water bodies and wells in the district. Apart from the people involved in the cleaning drive, fishermen, police personnel, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and various volunteers should consume 200 mg doxycycline once a week.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis cases are mounting, 66 deaths till now

Vasuki has also instructed the small clinics and private hospitals to follow the treatment protocol guidelines issued by the Health Department. The number of persons approaching hospitals for treatment and their details should be informed to the District Medical Office.

The meeting also discussed providing leptospirosis awareness classes in schools. Various stakeholders from the Health Department, panchayats and Haritha Keralam mission attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India