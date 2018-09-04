District administration issues guidelines to control leptospirosis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Preventive measures to control leptospirosis cases have been strengthened in the district with District Collector K Vasuki instructing all those returning from cleaning drives in flood-affected districts to have doxycycline tablets, according to a statement from the district administration.

At a review meeting conducted on Monday as part of stepping up measures to counter the disease, Vasuki instructed various agencies to chlorinate water bodies and wells in the district. Apart from the people involved in the cleaning drive, fishermen, police personnel, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and various volunteers should consume 200 mg doxycycline once a week.

Vasuki has also instructed the small clinics and private hospitals to follow the treatment protocol guidelines issued by the Health Department. The number of persons approaching hospitals for treatment and their details should be informed to the District Medical Office.

The meeting also discussed providing leptospirosis awareness classes in schools. Various stakeholders from the Health Department, panchayats and Haritha Keralam mission attended the meeting.