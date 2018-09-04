Green, fruitful days await Vilappilsala 

Akhil Vijayan By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vilappilsala, once the city’s waste dumping yard which was forced to close down following a strong people’s agitation, is now set to get a new life. The corporation has proposed a garden to transform the chaotic past of Vilappilsala to a new one. The project, which is expected to cost Rs 10 crore, will be implemented in a public-private partnership.

The work is expected to begin its initial stages within two months time. “The idea is to create a garden that suits the terrain like mangrove, landscaping and waterfalls. We aim to target tourists. And, through this, it will open up job opportunities in the area too,” said V K Prasanth, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation.

A technical committee under Mayor V K Prasanth and headed by Vanchiyoor P Babu, chairman of the development committee, has been formed. The team has visited few privately-owned gardens in Kottayam and Thiruvalla. “We prefer a more advanced model, compared to the ones we had visited,” said the Mayor. A new meeting will be held next week to analyse the field visits and to decide how to channel the task ahead.

After the protest and subsequent shut down of the waste management programme, the plant has been lying idle. The new environmental-friendly initiative may hopefully turn the region into a tourist destination. “The garden will consist of fruit trees. Apart from that, we are also planning to build children’s playground, cycling spaces and guest houses for visiting families and all,” said P Babu.