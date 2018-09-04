Mission Killiyar clean-up restarted

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Killi river clean-up mission will restart this week and the preliminary steps in this regard began on Monday. The work was stalled for the last three weeks as the corporation was busy with cleaning drive at the flood-hit areas in the state. A temporary office opened for the cleanup mission was converted into control room when heavy rain and flood hit the state. Several volunteers of city corporation were also sent to Chengannur and Ranni for the cleaning exercise as part of post-flood activities.

Speaking to Express, Mayor V K Prasanth, said the remaining works of first-phase cleaning drive would begin this week itself. A lot of changes will be made in the action plan. “We have made changes in the schedule as the flood at Killi river caused some changes in the river flow. For instance, the stream has to be widened at some places where it is narrow. Similarly, pollutants in the river have been washed away and fresh pollutants have accumulated. So, after preparing a plan, the drive could begin in two weeks,” Prasanth said.

More volunteers

According to the corporation, the service of ‘Green Army volunteers’ would be ensured in the cleaning drive. If more youngsters, including college students, want to join, they could inform the desk of the corporation this week itself. “We all know that the relief activities in the capital were a success due to the participation of many youngsters. If they are interested to work with us, they are welcome and it would be a teamwork,” Prasanth added.

The first phase of the mission was to be completed by August. The cleanup drive had begun with the support of Haritha Kerala Mission along with various local bodies in the capital. Apart from city corporation, Jalashree, Nedumangad block panchayat and Nedumanagad Municipality along with Panavoor, Anad, Aruvikkara and Karakulam panchayats were part of the programme.

As part of protecting the river, various activities were carried out. This included cleaning of the river and various canals, constructing check dams and strengthening the boundaries by laying geotextiles and planting trees. The rejuvenation programme has been carried out across the 16-km stretch of Killiyar, which passes through the corporation, is being rolled out after considering reports submitted by junior health inspectors from seven circles - Vattiyoorkavu, Sasthamangalam, Jagathy, Chenthitta, Karamana, Chala and Manacaud.

In the second phase, the corporation will remove the encroachments. The officials also said that the 14-kilometre distance from Vazhayila to Edinjar is being rejuvenated in the first phase.

Earlier, the corporation has found that around 160 loads of solid waste were being dumped on the river parts at Melathumala, Madathuvilakam bridge, Vazhayila bridge and Maruthankuzhi bridge.

A joint mission

