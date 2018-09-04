Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Santhigram Honours Flood relief Volunteers

The seminar focused on planning  interventions for the rehabilitation and reconstruction operations to bring back the affected families to normal life.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Volunteers from Civil Society Organisations(CSO) across the state were honoured in the state level seminar organised at Santhigram for their selfless services in the rescue and relief operations. The two-day state level seminar reviewed the rescue and relief operations made by the volunteers from NGOs/ CSOs and assessed the effective and efficient interventions made by the organisations.

The seminar focused on planning  interventions for the rehabilitation and reconstruction operations to bring back the affected families to normal life. The seminar also focused on the  role of CSOs in the post rehabilitation phase to ensure sustainable livelihood and recovery from the mental stress of the people in affected areas. The directors, chief functionaries, representatives and volunteers from 14 districts in the state attended the meeting.

The experts from CCDU Adv R Saju; B K Mukesh, G Placid director Sahayi; V Vijayakumar, director of Santhigram Wellness center; Yogacharya D Sreekantan Nair director IPYHA; M I Bharath Kumar, Kerala University research assistant and M Maheshwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India