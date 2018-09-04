Santhigram Honours Flood relief Volunteers

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Volunteers from Civil Society Organisations(CSO) across the state were honoured in the state level seminar organised at Santhigram for their selfless services in the rescue and relief operations. The two-day state level seminar reviewed the rescue and relief operations made by the volunteers from NGOs/ CSOs and assessed the effective and efficient interventions made by the organisations.

The seminar focused on planning interventions for the rehabilitation and reconstruction operations to bring back the affected families to normal life. The seminar also focused on the role of CSOs in the post rehabilitation phase to ensure sustainable livelihood and recovery from the mental stress of the people in affected areas. The directors, chief functionaries, representatives and volunteers from 14 districts in the state attended the meeting.

The experts from CCDU Adv R Saju; B K Mukesh, G Placid director Sahayi; V Vijayakumar, director of Santhigram Wellness center; Yogacharya D Sreekantan Nair director IPYHA; M I Bharath Kumar, Kerala University research assistant and M Maheshwari.