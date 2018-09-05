Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Disaster Management Department forms committee to compile flood damage data

They, in turn, will inspect the house/shop/building in person.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

One of the damaged houses in Periyar Valley which experienced multiple landslides

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the launch of ‘Rebuild Kerala’ app for digitally compiling data on flood-related damage, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) has constituted a four-member committee for overseeing the activities at the state-level.

While entrusting the respective District Collectors as the appellate authority for hearing the appeals related to fixation of compensation, the department also stressed the need for constituting a panel for conducting a technical examination of those houses/shops/buildings whose fixing of compensation were challenged.

“The app was developed by Kerala State IT Mission. The data of the damage could only be recorded by those volunteers who register via www.volunteers.rebuild.kerala.gov.in,” said an officer with the Local Self Government Department (LSGD).

“The data thus uploaded will be examined by a panel comprising engineers at the local body-level and technical experts who were appointed to assist them. They, in turn, will inspect the house/shop/building in person. It will be on the basis of their report that the gravity of the compensation will be fixed.”

Earlier, the DMD had classified the damages to houses into five categories - 15 per cent, 16 to 29 per cent, 30 to 59 per cent, 60 to 74 per cent and 75 per cent and more. According to it, houses/shops/buildings that come under the fifth category will be considered as those which had faced structural damage.

“The overall progress of the data collection will be monitored by a committee comprising State Planning Board member K N Harilal, LSGD-Urban additional secretary R Girija, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath and KILA director Joy Elamon. The complaints regarding fixing compensation will be dealt with by the respective District Collectors,” said the officer.

At the same time, the officer also said the Collectors were asked to constitute a panel with assistant executive engineers from LSGD, Public Works Department (Building Section) and the Kerala State Housing Board.  The panel which will look into plaints regarding fixing of compensation will have to technically examine the damage and submit a report with the District Collectors.

Taking stock

The respective District Collectors are entrusted as the appellate authority for hearing the appeals related to fixation of compensation

The DMD had classified the damage to houses into five categories - 15 per cent, 16 to 29 per cent, 30 to 59 per cent, 60 to 74 per cent and 75 per cent and more.

