Film shoot brings traffic in capital city to a standstill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic went haywire on Tuesday allegedly due to a film shoot that took place during peak hours in the heart of the city. With insufficient staff the burgeoning traffic in many areas such as Kazhakoottam, Kariyavattom, Kumarapuram, Medical College, General Hospital, Palayam, MG Road, Pattom and Kesavadasapuram has put the cops on their toes.

The northern entry points to the city such as Chackai and Sreekaryam witnessed a chaotic traffic forcing the motorists to criss cross through bylanes and narrow roads to reach their offices after hours of delay. Adding to the melee were the illegally parked vehicles.

According to Shiv Sankar, an employee of a private firm, the one-way traffic from Palayam flyover near Chandrasekharan Nair stadium to PMG Junction was closed for hours for the film shoot. “The road was closed with barricades so that the vehicles had to travel through underpass and Kunnukuzhy. Since the bylanes are too narrow, the traffic came into a standstill,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police department had assured that it would set in motion plans to streamline traffic.

While denying the film shoot controversy, they, however, said Tuesday’s traffic was due to the inflow of around 8,000 vehicles into the city for spot MBBS admission at the Medical College here.

“It is true the traffic was worse on Tuesday. The northern part of the city was choked with vehicles due to the arrival of cars from other districts. So we deployed many officers.

However, the shooting has not caused any traffic congestion. In fact, the film crew were already granted permission to block the road,” said S Anil Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic North.