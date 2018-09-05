Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Foot overbridge brings relief for students of Government Cotton Hill HSS

The bridge was inaugurated last month.  

overbridge

The foot overbridge is filled with safety features, including handrails and CCTV cameras | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The foot overbridge in front of the Government Cotton Hill HSS has come as a huge relief to the thousands of students, who otherwise had to negotiate the busy traffic in front of the school.

The bridge was inaugurated last month.“Before the bridge was built, the students were assisted by three or four police personnel in crossing the busy road during peak hours. As per our request, an exclusive staircase from the school that led to the bridge was also included. The arrangement helps the students to directly enter and exit the premises without having to pass through the main entrance,” said Jaseela A R, principal, Cotton Hill School.  “Such initiatives have to come up in every busy spot,” said Anoj S S, a parent.

The foot overbridge is filled with safety features, including handrails and CCTV cameras. Besides, a vertical garden facing the road, paintings, LED lighting, aluminium composite panel-covered pillars and roof with polycarbonate sheet are its other aspects.

