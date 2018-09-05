Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Relief work startups: Using ideas to battle natural disasters

Sensing the predicament, many startups have come up with various technologies to support the rescue operations and relief work.

Published: 05th September 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

The government is looking for solutions on faster construction technologies and weather-resistant models (File | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the floods ravaged the state, the relief and rescue operations faced various problems, including in communication and there were instances of relief not reaching the right place at the right time.

Sensing the predicament, many startups have come up with various technologies to support the rescue operations and relief work. But, even these efforts were marred by the lack of proper guidance and information about natural disaster relief.Taking this situation into consideration, Government of Kerala, Kerala Startup Mission and NASSCOM are teaming with IBM to  conduct a two-day hackathon to help developers, engineers, designers to work on projects around natural disaster preparedness and relief.

“The government is looking for solutions on faster construction technologies and weather-resistant models. Through this initiative, we intend to bring startups, academic and enterprise developers together to solve one of the most pressing societal issues of our time: preventing, response and recovering from natural disasters,” said Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission.

The #CallforCodeKerala provides a unique opportunity for developers to make a difference by developing an app or solution to help better manage and mitigate losses during natural disasters such as floods or landslides. This hackathon is a satellite event for the global Call for Code Challenge uniting developers to solve pressing social issues and this is why this year’s topic is natural disaster preparedness and relief. This will give a platform to more than 150 experts in this field.

This multi-year global initiative is a rallying cry to developers to use their skills and mastery of the latest technologies, and to create new ones, to drive positive and long-lasting change across the world with their code. The hackathon will be held on Friday and Saturday and will focus on solving problems during disasters from the ground level. All the challenges will be based on flood-relief.  The hackathon will be a chance to find out how one can apply technology to better prepare for as well as reduce losses that result from such large-scale natural disasters and what solutions can be built to help aid the relief and rescue.

The govt, Kerala Startup Mission and NASSCOM are teaming with IBM to conduct a two-day hackathon to work on projects around natural disaster preparedness and relief

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
natural disasters Kerala floods Kerala rains relief work Kerala startups Relief work startups NASSCOM hackathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt