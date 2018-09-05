Rotary takes initiative Mission New Life to help rebuild life of flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rotary International has joined hands with the Institute of Indian Interior Designers to launch an innovative project titled ‘ Mission New Life’ as part of providing a lease of life to the flood-affected people in the state.

The aim is to collect furniture and home appliances from individuals and institutions, refurbish them if required, and distribute them to the needy people in the flood-affected areas to help them begin a new life. As part of the programme, tables, chairs and folding cots are preferred in the furniture section while iron box, mixer grinder, fan, gas stove, new LCD or LED TV in home appliances section.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guest of the programme to be held at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday. After the function, new furniture and home appliances will be accepted at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Apart from this, separate collection points will function in different parts of the city in the coming days.

The Rotary Clubs were also part of relief activities in the flood-affected districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts. Rotary International will also construct 3,000 houses for the flood affected people as part of the project.