Tackling waste woes post flood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The public has reason to cheer about with the city corporation coming up with a new plan to tackle the mounting garbage in the city. The Health Department has decided to make all aerobic bins operational at the same time. This will aid in the speedy treatment of the waste.

Mayor V K Prasanth has been spearheading the decentralised model of waste management, as part of which aerobic bins are installed at various locations in the city. Normally, if an aerobic bin is filled with waste, it requires around two to three months to process and turn the waste into manure. This method is time-consuming as the second bin will be operational only if the first one is completely filled.

A worker collecting the compost that was generated by the

aerobic bin to use it as manure  Vincent Pulickal

In a review meeting held last week, it was decided to simultaneously use all the bins to treat biodegradable waste so as to accelerate the process. “By using all the bins at the same time instead of waiting for one to get filled, we could reduce the processing time. It will just take 10 to 15 days to complete the whole process. A directive has been given to all the 25 health inspectors to implement this method to treat the daily waste collected for a unit,” said T Alexander, Corporation health supervisor. At present, 32 units of aerobic bin has been installed by the corporation. A unit may consist of nearly 10 bins depending on the space where it is located. The units were installed as part of corporation’s ‘My city, beautiful city’ project. The capacity of one aerobic bin is 4X3 and it requires at least 2 tonne of waste to get filled.

The Corporation has adopted Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting system for its bins. It is considered one of the most efficient and cost-effective waste management models. It uses a sandwich or layering technique and a single layer may hold as much as 500 kg of wet organic waste. Each bin has a capacity of two tonnes. Nature-friendly microbial consortiums and other materials are used to begin the composting process. This model is one of the most successfully-run waste management models.

The corporation is planning to install aerobic units at all 100 wards within the city corporation.

“This could be achieved successfully only if the citizen’s come forward to support us. The HI has been given directives to collect only the segregated wastes. The biodegradable waste will be treated by the bins and the plastic waste will be collected and transferred to the shredding units for recycling,” said Alexander.

