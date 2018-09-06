Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District’s first agri-biz incubation centre to come up at Mundela

Mundela, near Aruvikkara, will host the district’s first agri-business incubation centre.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Mundela, near Aruvikkara, will host the district’s first agri-business incubation centre. The centre will provide training in manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce in a bid to enhance farmers’ income.

The Nedumangad block panchayat had included the project in the plan for the last fiscal. Training will be provided to make value-added products from local produce such as jack fruit, banana, pineapple, coconut and various types of vegetables. Entrepreneurship assistance will be provided to the candidates who complete the training.

Nedumangad block panchayat president B Biju said in the first phase, women aged between 18 and 50 years will be trained. Subsequent phases will be opened to all. The centre  established at a cost of Rs 24 lakh will start functioning in the first week of October. An amount of  Rs 20 lakh has been set apart for machinery and allied equipment and Rs 4 lakh for providing training to 60 women over two weeks.

Experts from the Industries Department will provide the necessary technical expertise for implementing the project. Assistance for availing bank loans and access to benefits connected to various government schemes are other USPs of the project, the district panchayat said.

There is also a plan to form revenue-generating micro clusters with product manufacturing units that have a similar character.

Sowing the seeds

The centre will provide training in manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce
In the first phase, women aged between 18 and 50 years will be trained

